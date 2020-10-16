On Oct. 23, the No Border Wall Coalition, Laredo will host Rock The Border, Stop The Wall, an event they are calling "a 2,000 mile concert to unite the border, get out the vote, and build a brighter, border future."

The virtual event will feature musicians, activists and artists from border states and includes performances from Austin’s Black Pumas and Grupo Fantasma alongside L.A. acts La Santa Cecilia and Aloe Blacc.

Event organizers hope to galvanize the young Latinx vote.

"The time is now to make our voices heard against injustice, oppression, division and hatred," said Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas.

Austin’s Gina Chavez, who was recently nominated for her first Latin Grammy award, will co-host the event with Hector Flores of Las Cafeteras.

Other Austin acts on the roster include Superfonicos, Bidi Bidi Banda and Tiarra Girls.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and will broadcast on the No Border Wall Coalition, Laredo’s Facebook page and website.