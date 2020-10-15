Austin Film Festival on Thursday announced its opening and closing night programming and its centerpiece film for 2020’s mostly virtual festival.

"Nine Days" will open the festival on Oct. 22. The film from writer/director Edson Oda, which was supposed to screen at this year’s South by Southwest before that fest’s cancellation, stars "Black Panther" actor Winston Duke and "Atlanta" standout Zazie Beetz. Duke and Beetz will participate in a post-film Q&A.

Closing night of AFF will feature the world premiere of "Brothers of Destruction," a documentary about WWE wrestlers Kane and the Undertaker (the latter of whom is an Austinite).

Also screening for closing night: "IFC Films’ "Stardust," director Gabriel Range’s take on David Bowie’s first trip to the U.S. in 1971. It stars Johnny Flynn, Jena Malone and Marc Maron.

IFC Films’ "Farewell Amor" will be AFF’s centerpiece film this year; it tells the story of an Angolan immigrant reuniting with his wife and daughter after 17 years apart.

The film festival also on Thursday revealed its in-person programming plans. Two films will screen at the Paramount Theatre on Oct. 24: "The Get Together" and "Horton Foote: The Road Home."

"Local virtual badge and virtual film pass holders will have the option to RSVP on a first come, first served basis" for those screenings on the week of the festival, according to a news release. Both movies also will be available on the festival’s virtual platform on Oct. 25.

Austin Film Festival runs Oct. 22-29. For more information and to buy badges or tickets, go to austinfilmfestival.com.

