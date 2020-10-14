The 10th annual Swan Songs Serenade is going virtual this year, with a musical performance by renowned Texas troubadour Robert Earl Keen and appearances by Austin artists including Ray Benson, Eliza Gilkyson and Monte Warden.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 25. Individual ticket are $75 and available via swansongs.org; sponsorship packages also are available. Longtime local TV personality Judy Maggio, host of ATX Together on Austin PBS, will serve as host for the event, which will also feature an online auction and a virtual happy-hour at 6:30 p.m.

An Austin nonprofit that provides free musical experiences for terminally ill individuals, Swan Songs announced Keen as the gala’s special guest in May, hoping at that time to hold the event in-person. The move online was due to the coronavirus pandemic and was not a surprise. Swan Songs founder and CEO Christine Albert had acknowledged in May that the organization was prepared to hold the event virtually if necessary.

""During this challenging time, the value of Swan Songs has only been amplified," Albert noted in a press statement. "When our musicians were no longer able to perform for recipients in person, we shifted to a virtual model. The comfort and joy inspired by hearing your loved one’s favorite music at such a tender time is no less powerful."

