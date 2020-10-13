For the past decade, lakeside coffee shop Mozart’s has been celebrating the holidays with festive holiday light shows. This year, the show will go on, with accommodations for pandemic safety protocols.

"We realized that Mozart’s Light Show isn’t just about concert-like crowds. In 2020, it’s about giving our wonderful community a new COVID-safe way to celebrate the holidays and the joy of being together," Mozart’s owner Ken Leonard said.

Preparations for coffee shop’s 11th annual light show were already underway when the pandemic shut down Austin in March.

"Just weeks before the pandemic began, we had already begun our journey around the world to find pieces of joy to share with Austin," light show director Katrine Formby said.

In addition to being organized with "a thorough health and safety precaution plan," Formby said "it will be absolutely beautiful."

The cafe will open an advance ticketing system on Oct. 25. Holiday revelers will be able to book a socially-distanced table or standing spot for one of six one-hour shows that will take place between 6 p.m. and midnight each night from Nov. 11 to Jan. 6.

Cafe owners encourage guests to book their visits early, as the shows will likely sell out before peak holiday season.