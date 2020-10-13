Need a cold one and some community to take your mind off the state of the world for a minute? A new operation in Southeast Austin may be just what you need.

Meanwhile Brewing Co. opens Friday in Southeast Austin (3901 Promontory Point Drive), with a half-dozen beers on tap, including a West Coast IPA, two pale ales, a young bretty rye, an ESB and kolsch.

The project comes from Will Jaquiss, who arrived in Austin after working at the award-winning Breakside Brewing in Portland. As part of its unique offerings, Meanwhile will be serving cocktails made with wine, sherry and house-brewed hard seltzer. The brewery also intends to start rolling out its barrel-aged selections by the end of the year, with one of the first brews aged in gin barrels from Treaty Oak Distilling in Dripping Springs.

The Meanwhile complex sits on about four acres near Burleson Road and US 183 and will include lobster rolls and New England cuisine from Garbo’s, tacos from top Austin taqueria Pueblo Viejo and Neapolitan pizzas from Craft Woodfire Pizza.

The brewery, designed by Austin firm McCray & Co. (Lenoir, Vixen’s Wedding), will also include a playground and soccer field, which will initially be closed for safety reasons, and Meanwhile intends to program live music and entertainment in the months to come.

The brewery will initially be open for outdoor dining and drinking, with the taproom slated to open in the future. The brewery is open from morning to night daily, with a coffee operation from Parlor Coffee and breakfast tacos from Pueblo Viejo.

"We wanted a place that people felt equally at home bringing their laptop and having a cup of coffee in the morning as they would meeting friends for a fresh air lunch, or for a beer in the afternoon with their pup and maybe hanging around to see some live music in the evening," Jaquiss said.

For more information, including complete hours and beer lists, visit meanwhilebeer.com.