Music legend Stevie Wonder released two new songs on Tuesday, and one of them features Austin’s Gary Clark Jr.

"Where Is Our Love Song," featured above, is a soulful three-and-a-half-minute tune that calls for "a song of love for all humanity." In the second verse, Wonder sings, "Oh how we need those words of hope/ Not the kind of hope that leaves some of us behind, but the kind of hope that lifts up all humankind." Clark’s musical contributions are subtle, not the blazing guitar solo that might be expected.

The other song, "Can’t Put It in the Hands of Fate," is a longer track (nearly seven minutes) that features hip-hop artists Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes. It’s more directly sociopolitical in nature, with lyrics referencing the police killing of Breonna Taylor and the activism of football player Colin Kaepernick ("that’s why we take a knee"). Here’s that one:

