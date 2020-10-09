New location, same delicious burgers. Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open its first East Austin location on Oct. 21 in the Plaza Saltillo development, the restaurant told the American-Statesman.

Expect the burgers, hand-cut Chipperbeck fries, milkshakes, cocktails and craft beer you’re used to at Hopdoddy’s six other Austin-area locations. The restaurant’s menu will be available for dine-in, patio dining or to-go service.

Hopdoddy also is marking its 10th anniversary this month; the original South Congress Avenue eatery opened Oct. 13, 2010. They’re running a few specials in honor of the first decade, including a $5 classic cheeseburger deal on Oct. 13; a new Birthday Sauce beer created in collaboration with Zilker Brewing Company; and a series of Instagram giveaways.

The Austin-born burger chain also is continuing its Goodnight for a Good Cause campaign at the new Plaza Saltillo store. Hopdoddy donates a portion of the proceeds from its Goodnight burger to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. They’ll also partner with HAAM for live music on the patio of the new location on Oct. 23.

For more information, go to hopdoddy.com.

