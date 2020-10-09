Due to safety concerns, Blues on the Green, the popular summer concert series programmed by Austin City Limits Radio (formerly KGSR), did not pack Zilker Park for for the first time in decades this year.

Instead, the station will present a smaller scale fall concert series at Stubb’s BBQ. For three Thursdays in October they will host intimate shows featuring a diverse roster of top Austin talent. Bright Light Social Hour and Harry Edohoukwa play Oct. 15, followed by Carrie Rodriguez and Ray Prim on Oct. 22 and Gina Chavez and Kalu and the Electric Joint on Oct. 29.

Fans can register at the station’s website to win a picnic table in the outdoor space of the restaurant and amphitheater. Picnic tables, which are spaced 8-feet apart, seat up to six people and strangers will not be seated together. The venue will require mask use throughout the venue when not seated at a table and patrons will only be allowed to leave their tables to use the restroom.

The performances, which kick off at 8 p.m. each night, will livestream on ACL Radio’s YouTube channel and on acl-radio.com.