This year’s Austin Jewish Film Festival will go the way of most Austin fests this year — virtual, but they’re throwing some drive-in action into the mix. The festival on Monday released its first slate of films for 2020.

This year’s Austin Jewish Film Festival is set to take place Nov. 7-13. There will be drive-in screenings at Dell Jewish Community Center for the opening and closing night films. Director Johanne Helgeland’s "The Crossing" will kick the fest off and director Dani Menkin’s "Aulcie" will serve as the closer. The festival is presenting the Texas premieres of both.

Between the drive-in screenings, the rest of the fest will take place virtually. Also on the lineup:

• "Happy Times" (directed by Michael Mayer, North American premiere)

• "The Prague Orgy" (directed by Irena Pavlásková, U.S. premiere)

• "The Dead of Jaffa" (directed by Ram Loevy, Texas premiere)

• "Broken Mirrors" (directed by Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon, starring Shira Haas of "Unorthodox," Texas premiere)

• "Thou Shalt Not Hate" (directed by Mauro Mancini, Texas premiere)

• "Winter Journey" (directed by Anders Østergaard and Erzsébet Rácz, Texas premiere)

• "Bukra fil Mish-Mish" (directed by Tal Michael, U.S. premiere)

• "The Day of Wrath" (directed by Jacek Raginis-Królikiewicz, Texas premiere)

Find more films on the lineup and purchase both festival passes and individual tickets at austinjff.org.

RELATED STORIES

Austin Film Festival adds Bill Hader, Gina Prince-Bythewood, more to 2020 lineup

‘Dazed and Confused’ cast reuniting to help get out the vote

Review: ‘Save Yourselves!’ imagines a funnier doomsday than our own