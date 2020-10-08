A 2011 Austin City Limits Music Festival set by Coldplay, three recent of the “Austin City Limits” TV show and a special appearance by Asleep at the Wheel have been added to the lineup for this weekend’s virtual ACL Fest, organizers announced Thursday.

Coldplay’s set will air at 10:10 p.m. Friday. Featured in excerpts from TV tapings in the last three years will be Khalid (7:25 p.m. Friday, from 2018), Run the Jewels (8:55 p.m. Saturday, from 2017) and Rosalía (8:50 p.m. Sunday, from 2019).

No specifics were given about what Asleep at the Wheel’s contribution will be. October is a busy month for the band, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary with events including a streaming collaboration with the Austin Symphony Orchestra on Saturday and an Oct. 31 PBS airing of an hourlong “Austin City Limits” retrospective featuring footage from the band’s many appearances on the show across five decades. Asleep at the Wheel is the only band to have played every single ACL Fest at Zilker Park since the event’s 2002 inception.

Here’s the new schedule, with times for most sets adjusted from the schedule released Tuesday:

— ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 8, 2020