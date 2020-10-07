It’s 1993 all over again. Or is it 1976?

In any case, the cast members of Richard Linklater’s hallmark Austin flick "Dazed and Confused" are set to reunite for a virtual script reading and a Q&A moderated by Patton Oswalt. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will raise funds for voting initiatives in Texas benefiting March For Science and the Voto Latino Foundation, according to a news release. Austin Film Society also is a partner in the event.

"Dazed and Confused" cast members scheduled to appear include Matthew McConaughey (duh), Ben Affleck (oh, cool), Parker Posey (nice!), Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Adam Goldberg, Anthony Rapp, Rory Cochrane, Marissa Ribisi, Cole Hauser, Deena Martin, Esteban Powell, Christine Harnos, Wiley Wiggins, Michelle Burke, Mark Vandermeulen, Sasha Jenson, Jeremy Fox, Christin Hinojosa, Catherine Morris and Nicky Katt, with more to be announced.

March for Science is a grassroots organization that advocates for science-based public policy, and Voto Latino is a political organization "focused on educating and empowering a new generation of Latinx voters, as well as creating a more robust and inclusive democracy," according to their respective websites.

For more information, go to marchforscience.com/dazed.