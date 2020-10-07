Austin Film Festival recently released the full lineups for its film slate and writers conference, and some big names will help the fest mark its mostly virtual 2020 edition.

On the conference side, AFF announced panels featuring "The Old Guard" filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood; "Barry" creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg; "Utopia" creator Gillian Flynn; "Penny Dreadful" creator John Logan; "Da 5 Bloods" co-writer Kevin Willmott; and notables like Paul Feig, Prentice Penny, Scott Frank, Howard Gordon, Tracey Scott Wilson, Ed Solomon, Leslye Headland, Rolin Jones and Emily V. Gordon.

On the film program side of things, AFF will screen premieres of "Two Deaths of Henry Baker," "The Badger," "Good," "Film Fest" and "Re-Inventing the Wheel." Austin director Justin Corsbie’s debut feature "Hard Luck Love Song," starring Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, RZA, Dermot Mulroney, Eric Roberts and more, will also have its world premiere with the festival.

» RELATED: Virtual ACL Fest will include past highlights plus a few new performances

Also on the lineup: the Texas premiere of "Golden Arm" from director Maureen Bharoocha and the U.S. premiere of "Dave Not Coming Back" from director Jonah Malak.

The festival will take place Oct. 22-29. In July, organizers announced that almost all of the events and screenings will take place online because of the coronavirus pandemic. World and regional premieres will screen online, with badge holders receiving links at the time of the premieres that will then remain valid for the duration of the festival. Attendees also will use an online portal to access mentor sessions, panels, conversations and roundtable discussions, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers will be presented online.

For more information and to purchase badges, go to austinfilmfestival.com.