For most of us, 2020 has been creepy enough without the added benefit of horror movies, but now that it is October, you still might have the urge for a ghoulish night in your living room. Whether you're in the mood to stream scary for yourself or the kids, here is a look at where you can find plenty of titles to add to your queue.

Amazon Prime: "Welcome to the Blumhouse" is an eight-part film anthology from one of the hottest production companies in the genre. The first two movies are already streaming: "The Lie" features Joey King ("The Kissing Booth") as a teenage killer, and "Black Box" is about a single father who undergoes experimental treatment after a tragic accident kills his wife. Coming later this month are "Evil Eye" and "Nocturne," while the other four movies will follow in 2021. Also available now: "The Cabin in the Woods," "Children of the Corn," "Child's Play" (2019), "Hereditary," "Monsters" and "Teeth."

The Criterion Channel: You may think of this service as strictly art house fare, but for October they have programmed 29 films in a spotlight on ’70s Horror. From legendary directors like David Cronenberg ("Rabid"), Brian De Palma ("Sisters"), and Tobe Hooper ("The Texas Chain Saw Massacre") to rarer titles like "Trog" and "Let's Scare Jessica to Death," there is something for all tastes here. They'll round out the month with a New Korean Cinema feature that adds in more terrifying films like "A Tale of Two Sisters" and Bong Joon Ho's "The Host."

Disney+: If you need more family-friendly fare, there is plenty to choose from through Disney. Would it even be Halloween without "Hocus Pocus," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" or "Frankenweenie"? They have added a feature for the holiday that includes deeper cuts like "Mr. Boogedy," "The Haunted Mansion," and even includes all of the Treehouse of Horror episodes of "The Simpsons."

Netflix: There is plenty to choose from here with modern classics like "The Evil Dead," "Sleepy Hollow," "Poltergeist," and "The Addams Family." For the kiddies, they've got "Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" and "Monster Family" and are adding "Paranorman," a wonderfully spooky stop-motion animated feature from Laika, on Oct. 18.

Shudder: From George A Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" to original films like the Sundance 2020 hit "Scare Me," this premium subscription service is mandatory in October for horror lovers. Highlights for the month include "Joe Bob's Halloween Hideaway" on Oct. 23 and "The Creepshow Halloween Special" on Oct. 26. For those of you who treat Halloween with reverence, Shudder even has a "Ghoul Log" streaming all month long. Yes, you get a 24/7 lit-up jack-o'-lantern to add a little ambiance to your home.