Ruthie Foster, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Carrie Rodriguez and several other Austin musical acts are taking part in a series of streamed performances from a handful of local venues to help Proof Advertising celebrate its 10th anniversary over the next two months.

"Ten Bands, Ten Shows" kicks off on Friday with soulful blues singer Ruthie Foster, who will revisit the scene of her recent album "Live at the Paramount" for a ticketed stream from the stage of the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m., backed by her trio band. Tickets start at $15 via ruthiefoster.veeps.com, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Paramount.

All of the nine subsequent streams will be free with donations accepted and will stream from facebook.com/Proof. A representative for the series noted that "all proceeds and donations from viewers will directly benefit the artists, crews and venues that help bring this concert series to life."

Each act’s performance was prerecorded but will stream exclusively as part of the series. Besides the Paramount, venues used for the performances were Antone’s, the Proof Annex Bar, and The Bunker studio in Lockhart. Here’s the full schedule (all streams begin at 7 p.m.):

Friday, Oct. 2: Ruthie Foster, from Paramount Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 8: Warren & Marshall Hood, from Proof Annex Bar

Thursday, Oct. 15: Lavelle White, from Antone’s

Thursday, Oct. 22: Ley Line, from Paramount Theatre

Thursday, Oct. 29: Bruce Robison & Kelly Willis, from The Bunker

Thursday, Nov. 5: Terri Hendrix & Lloyd Maines, from Paramount Theatre

Thursday, Nov. 12: Tameca Jones, from Paramount Theatre

Thursday, Nov. 19: W.C. Clark, from Antone’s

Thursday, Dec. 3: Brannen Temple, from Proof Annex Bar

Thursday, Dec. 10: Carrie Rodriguez, from Paramount Theatre