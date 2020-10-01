Austin acts Black Pumas and Shakey Graves are among dozens of artists contributing previously unreleased tracks to "Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy, Volume 2," a digital compilation set for release Friday via digital music platform Bandcamp to benefit a voting rights nonprofit.

The set, which will be available for just 24 hours (starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday), includes tracks from major artists such as Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Arcade Fire, Jason Isbell and Margo Price, as well as acclaimed acts ranging from Yola to Songhoy Blues to Dallas-based Old 97’s.

Black Pumas contributed a live version of their hit "Colors" to the set. Shakey Graves — who, by the way, took a turn onstage Wednesday evening at Sagebrush unannounced — offers the song "Good Listener."

The price is $20.20, with an option for donating more. The Bandcamp page for the album states that "100% of the net proceeds from the album’s sales will go to Voting Rights Lab, a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that brings state advocacy, policy, and legislative expertise to secure, protect, and defend the voting rights of all Americans."

The set follows a first volume released the same way last month that featured songs from Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Superchunk, My Morning Jacket and many others. That one raised more than $250,000.