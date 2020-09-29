Who needs to buy pre-wrapped tacos at a coffee shop when you can go to one place and get both fresh?

That appears to be the thinking of two popular Austin brands, as Veracruz All Natural and Medici Roasting, makers of some of the best tacos and coffee in town, respectively, are teaming to open Littlefield’s this fall.

According to an Instagram post by Veracruz All Natural, the space will be located at 2401 Winsted Lane, just west of Mopac, an area that is always in need of good dining options.

There is not much other information in the post, though there does seem to be plenty of outdoor seating, and Veracruz has not yet responded to questions on details.

Veracruz currently operates two taco trucks, a taco window and a taqueria and Medici Roasting, formerly known as Caffe Medici, operates five current coffee shops in town.