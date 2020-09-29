Austin musician Gina Chavez received her first-ever Latin Grammy Awards nomination on Tuesday, in the Best Pop/Rock Album for her 2020 release "La Que Manda."

The winners will be announced Nov. 19. A five-song EP that came out in May, "La Que Manda" is the first all-Spanish-language record from the bilingual native Austinite.

"I'm honestly in shock right now," Chavez said Tuesday. "To have grown up here in Austin with such a desire to embody my Latinx roots and share them with the world, and now to have a Latin Grammy nomination for my first all-Spanish language album, I'm just beaming — actually more like dancing around in my house and intermittently squealing. It takes a village to raise an independent musician, and Austin is my village. I'm bursting with joy and can't wait to win this thing!"

The other four nominees in the cagetory are Juan Galeano of Colombia, Venezuelan band Los Mesoneros, and Argentine acts Fito Paez and Conocienda Rusia.

READ MORE: How Austin musician Gina Chavez sees music, travel as a bridge to understanding

Chavez is releasing a video on Thursday for the "La Que Manda" track "Ella," an inspirational song in support of women. The English translation of one key passage: "But there’s no time to lose/ So many have fought before us/ For women today and all those to come/ We won’t give up." The video was done in partnership with Austin nonprofit Survive2Thrive, which provides resources and support to victims of domestic violence and abuse.

Earlier this month, Chavez and Chicago soul singer Zeshan B collaborated on a video for the song "Brown Power" that premiered via "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" web series "Play at Home." Watch it here:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>