With foot traffic and downtown office occupancy severely diminished, the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus has claimed another vicitim.

P. Terry’s permanently closed its location at 515 Congress Ave. a couple of weeks ago. The business had largely relied on downtown workers, tourists and late-night bar hoppers. The compant’s CEO Todd Coerver said the "virtually empty" hotels and office buildings were made the business no longer financially viable.

But the slowdown in the urban core has not affected the business’s growth plan. Coerver said P. Terry’s still plans to open locations this fall in Pflugerville and New Braunfels.

The closures and openings aren’t the only thing of note taking place at P. Terry’s. The local chain rolled out a new fried chicken sandwich over the summer. It was the first new sandwich in 15 years for the restaurant Patrick Terry opened in 2005. Now there’s a new burger following in the wake of that sandwich’s success.

P. Terry’s this week introduced a Hatch Chile Bacon Burger ($5.25); it’s the first new hamburger to hit the restaurant’s menu. In addition to beef and bacon, the burger includes hatch chile garlic mayo made with a blend of roasted Hatch green chiles, roasted garlic oil, lime juice, cumin, salt, pepper and honey.