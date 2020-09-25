A little night music, yeah?

Zach Theatre recently announced it’s holding a fall outdoor concert series, Songs Under the Stars, on its plaza. The theater promises "socially distanced pod seating" for groups of two, three, four or six. Bring your own chair, organizers say, though "premium" cabana seating also is available with seats and preordered drinks. Masks are required.

All the shows will run an hour with no intermission. The schedule is as follows:

"On Broadway" (7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-17, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 18): Songs from legendary musicals; performances by Jill Blackwood and Matthew Reddin; directed by Dave Steakley and musical direction by Allen Robertson

"Female Rockstars" (7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-24, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25): Songs of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Janis Joplin and more; performances by Leslie McDonel, Olive Nice and Laura Benedict; directed by Dave Steakley and musical direction by Allen Robertson

"Motown Grooves" (7:30 p.m. Oct. 29-31, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 1): Songs by Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and more; performances by Judy R. Arnold, Kenny Williams and Roderick Sanford; directed by Dave Steakley and musical direction by Allen Robertson

"Superstar: Chanel" (7:30 p.m. Nov. 5-7, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 8): Zach Theatre star soloist Chanel pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston and Tina Turner; directed by Dave Steakley and musical direction by Allen Robertson

Tickets, starting at $70 for a two-person pod, are on sale now for the first three weeks of shows; tickets for the fourth week go on sale to the general public on Oct. 5. Each concert will be available the following week to stream online with ticket purchases.

Go to zachtheatre.org/songsunderthestars for more information about tickets and safety protocols.