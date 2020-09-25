Two Austin music advocacy groups, Austin Texas Musicians and the newly formed Amplified Sound Coalition, are planning a rally calling for additional city relief programs for Austin’s music businesses affected by the coronavirus at 11 a.m. Monday at City Hall.

There have been several city of Austin COVID-19 relief programs that musicians and music businesses were eligible to apply for, but many local music advocates say the city has not done enough to support the music venues that gave Austin the title "Live Music Capital of the World."

On Sept. 17, City Council approved an item to explore additional funding for music businesses and other creative industries.

At the rally, music leaders, including local musicians Nakia Reynoso, Lauryn Gould and Kevin Russell, will speak in support of the resolution that has been dubbed SAVES, short for Save Austin’s Vital Economic Sectors. The music advocates are calling for a $10 million dedicated music venue preservation fund.

"We’ve had enough resolutions, we need results," Reynoso said in a news release about the event.