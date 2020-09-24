Since the pandemic forced bars to close in March, eastside indie rock haven, Hotel Vegas has remained partially open, serving burgers, beers and cocktails from a to-go window at the front of the club.

On Thursday, the club will reopen as a restaurant with table service at picnic tables on the bar’s expansive patio.

The menu offers a solid selection of pub grub with burgers, Frito pies, burritos, chicken nuggets and more. A Sunday brunch menu features chicken and waffles, a hash and egg breakfast bowl and a special Vegas Breakfast Burrito that includes the club’s signature sriracha ranch tots.

There is also a drink menu with margaritas and more.

The hours of operation are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Masks are required except when eating or drinking and no groups larger than six will be served. There will be no access to the indoor portion of the venue. The club will continue providing to-go service at the take out window.

At this point, Hotel Vegas will not be programming live music on the patio.