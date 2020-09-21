As we await more details about who will be part of the first-ever virtual Austin City Limits Music Festival Oct. 9-11, here’s some news about another big festival livestream coming up this weekend: Farm Aid, with Austin legend Willie Nelson prominently featured.

Nelson formed Farm Aid in the mid-1980s with fellow musicians Neil Young and John Mellencamp as a way to raise funds for struggling American farmers. Dave Matthews joined them on the organization’s board of directors in 2001.

All four will take part in "Farm Aid 2020 On the Road," a streaming event that will air from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at farmaid.org. Other Austin acts represented on the bill include Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas and guitarist/producer Charlie Sexton, who’ll accompany Edie Brickell.

Two of Nelson’s children also are in the lineup. Lukas Nelson will perform with his band Promise of the Real, while Micah Nelson will appear with his Particle Kid project.

Others taking part include Brandi Carlile, Bonnie Raitt with Boz Scaggs, Margo Price, Chris Stapleton, Norah Jones, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jamey Johnson, Valerie June, Jack Johnson, Jon Batiste, Kelsey Waldon, the War And Treaty and the Record Company.

There’s no admission charge for viewing the livestream, but donations to Farm Aid will be accepted throughout the event. In addition to the Farm Aid website, the event also will stream on Farm Aid’s YouTube channel and on the AXS-TV cable network. Satellite radio network Sirius XM will carry the concert on Willie’s Roadhouse (channel 59) and Dave Matthews Band Radio (channel 30).