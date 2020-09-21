Whatever next year brings, it will bring a new option for those looking to dine on Italian cuisine in North Austin.

The owners of Juliet Italian Kitchen, the striking restaurant that opened on Barton Springs Road in 2015, has announced he plans to open a location at 10000 US 183 in the Arboretum early next year.

The restaurant, which will mirror that of the original location, will serve lunch and dinner daily, and, like the original, offer an expansive patio for outdoor dining.

Owner Dan Wiklins plans to open in February, with the restaurant beginning hiring in November.