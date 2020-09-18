The "Austin City Limits" television show, which taped its first-ever no-audience episode with Rufus Wainwright last week and has two more coming up with the Mavericks (Sept. 22) and Austin’s Jackie Venson (Oct. 1), has unveiled the schedule for the first eight shows of its 46th PBS season.

It kicks off Oct. 3 with "The Best of John Prine," featuring highlights from Prine’s eight appearances on the show dating back to the 1970s. Prine, who died from coronavirus complications in April, will be memorialized with an introduction from Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Isbell.

Hourlong episodes on Oct. 10, featuring the performance British singer-songwriter Yola taped in February, and Oct. 24 for the show Wainwright taped Sept. 10, bracket an Oct. 19 Stevie Ray Vaughan retrospective titled "30 Years On." (The Austin guitar legend was killed in a helicopter crash in August 1990.)

Another historic-highlights episode follows on Oct. 31, as "ACL Presents 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel" celebrates the half-century anniversary of Ray Benson’s iconic western swing band, an 11-time veteran of the program.

Nov. 7 brings an encore showing of John Legend & the Roots from 2010, with Venson’s ‘ACL’ debut following on Nov. 14 in a half-hour segment paired alongside an archival Bonnie Raitt half-hour from 2012.

Eclectic country band the Mavericks, whose Sept. 22 taping will focus on their new Spanish-language album "En Español," finish out the string of scheduled shows on Nov. 21. The rest of season 46’s PBS airings will be announced soon, with more tapings likely to take place this fall.