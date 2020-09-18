Here is an interesting new release available now through cable and digital services as well as some new titles recently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"The Argument": Robert Schwartzman is best known as the lead singer of alternative rock band Rooney, but his third feature film shows that he has gotten just as comfortable in the director's chair as he is performing onstage. He curated a formidable ensemble cast for this absurdly wonderful comedy about the very unique way a bickering couple tries to determine the true cause of a fight that occurred while they were hosting a small party for friends. What should have been a wonderful celebration of a new play rapidly devolves into a "he said/she said" argument, and all parties involved agree to keep reenacting the evening until they can get to the bottom of where everything went wrong. The performances are all uniformly excellent, and you can tell this low-budget independent film is a genuine passion project for everybody, but there is a true MVP here: action star Maggie Q. From working with Jackie Chan to starring in the CW series "Nikita," you might not expect her to have such sharp comic timing, but she steals scene after scene. The repetition of the do-over theme here could go too far, but Schwartzman knows exactly when to rein it in, and the brisk 81-minute running time keeps the story on track. (Cable and digital VOD)

Also on streaming services

"Rising Phoenix": This inspirational documentary traces the history of the Paralympic Games from their humble beginnings in 1948 all the way to the troubled 2016 Rio de Janeiro games that almost didn't happen. Always occurring parallel to the Olympics but with far less funding, the Paralympics bring top athletes who have a wide variety of disabilities together from all over the globe. Filmmakers Ian Bonhote and Peter Ettedgui ("McQueen") profile a handful of outstanding competitors including Matt Stutzman, a champion archer who shoots his bows despite being born without arms, and Bebe Vio from Italy, who competes in wheelchair fencing and is one of the film's most engaging subjects. (Netflix)

"What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael": At the height of her career, Kael was one of the most widely read and respected film critics in the world. Long before social media and Rotten Tomatoes, she was one of the few people in the country who were seen as being able to make or break a film simply with words. Rob Garver's debut documentary feature uses archival interviews with the woman herself alongside passages from her reviews that are read by Sarah Jessica Parker. (Amazon Prime)