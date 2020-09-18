Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Twang Twang Shock-A-Boom, "Live at the Cactus Vol. 1." Just a few weeks before the pandemic changed everything, University of Texas campus venue Cactus Cafe presented a three-night stand of reunion shows by this magnetic trio fronted by versatile singer-songwriter David Garza with energetic bandmates Chris Searles (drums) and Jeff Haley (upright bass). The occasion was to celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Me So Twangy," a self-released cassette that sold thousands of copies in 1990 before the band imploded later that year. "Live at the Cactus, Vol. 1" features their in-sequence performance of that album’s 12 songs, plus a couple of audience-banter tracks that provide context. A second volume, due in October, will feature more material from those Cactus shows that goes beyond the "Me So Twangy" album. These recordings are a welcome addition to the catalog of a band that burned brightly, if briefly, but remains fondly remembered by those who were there. Garza went on to bigger things on his own and as a collaborator with other artists, most recently on Fiona Apple’s widely acclaimed 2020 album "Fetch the Bolt Cutters." For more about Twang Twang’s history, check out our February 2020 interview with Garza and Searles. Here’s fan video of the song "Big Stick" from the Cactus on Feb. 17, 2020:

Pelvis Wrestley, "Vortexas Vorever." The full-length debut from an indie-pop band that the Austin Music Foundation recently selected for its Artist Development Program class of 2021, "Vortexas Vorever" is the vision of leader Benjamin Violet, who overlays country-folk song-structures with deep 1980s new-wave sensibilities. Synths and strings lift the music into a realm that pushes well beyond its guitars-and-drums foundation. Joining Violet and producer Jake Miles in creating "Vortexas Forever" were Santiago Dietche on guitar, Sarah Schultz on drums, Behnam Arzaghi on violin and Hannah McVay on synthesizers. Violet ventures toward sociopolitical territory on "ILMC" (which stands for "I Love My Country"), which grew from a recent conversation with a friend. "We were talking about the truly hateful presence the U.S. has on the world’s stage and struggling to understand what there is left to love," Violet explains. "We kept coming back to two things: the people, and the land. If it all burned down today, those are the two elements that would still be here. Those are two things worthy of our love, admiration, and advocacy." Here’s the album track "In Heaven":

4 Track All-Stars, "5123." Titled as such because it reflects ringleader Jay Reynolds’ work with artists in both Austin (area code 512) and Cincinnati (area code 513), this 11-song release cross-pollinates organic musicianship and synthesized studio experimentalism. You’ve likely never heard Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson the way he sounds on the opening track, "Mixed Use," which features Benson waxing philosophically about 21st-century music ("everyone’s a DJ now and the bands keep getting smaller") as mechanized beats and sonic textures swirl around his voice. Official 2020 Texas State Musician Emily Gimble sings on the rhythmic "Wishful," which features lyrics co-written by KUTX DJ Elizabeth McQueen; later, McQueen recites passages Reynolds wrote with author Marya Hornbacher on "A Certain Ratio." Reynolds himself played saxophone, flute and clarinet on the album, with support from Mau Mau Chaplains keyboardist Matt Jacobs, Big Cedar Fever’s Curtis Clogston on steel guitar and dobro, and guitarist Kris Brown. Record-release livestream 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at facebook.com/4TrackAllStars. Here’s "Mixed Use":

COMING SOON

SEPT. 22: Merles, "Middle of the Night" EP

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCTOBER: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

OCT. 2: Johnny Nicholas, "Mistaken Identity" (Valcour)

OCT. 2: Walker Lukens, "Red Headed Strangers" (Willie Nelson covers)

OCT. 16: Kelsey Wilson, "The Bitch" EP

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

OCT. 16: Wilson Marks, "True Beauty Is in the Random"

OCT. 23: Missio, "Can You Feel the Sun" (2B/BMG)

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"

NOV. 13: Nane, self-titled