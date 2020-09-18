ACL Live Austin’s premiere large concert hall will resume live shows next month with "The Lounge Series," four concerts featuring top local talents Wild Child, Jackie Venson, Shinyribs and Brownout performing alongside the Texas Gentlemen, Blackillac, Blue Water Highway and Nané.

The concerts, which benefit the music patronage nonprofit Black Fret, will have a capacity of less than 300. Masks will be required and health checks will be performed on entry. The shows will have staggered entry times and social distancing will be enforced.

The intimacy comes at a price: tickets to these shows will set you back $150-$200.

Floor seating will be available in "lounge groups/pods" with capacity of two to six people. Some of the pods will feature sofas and chairs, while others will have bar stools around tables.

There will also be seating available in the club’s mezzanine at cocktail tables or in spaced out groups of one, two or three in the main seat banks.

In order to reopen, ACL Live has been reclassified as a restaurant and the venue will be offering table service with "a full menu of beverages and bites" from the W Austin.

The first show is on Oct. 2. More information.