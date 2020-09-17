Earlier this week, a representative for Austin City Limits Festival said event organizers ""are working on a very special virtual festival weekend for all of you" during a benefit event for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

On Thursday, they announced the dates.

"Mark your calendars for October 9-11, 2020 as we commemorate the festival weekend with a special free broadcast dedicated to everyone in the Austin City Limits family," read an announcement released to festival e-list subscribers and the fest’s social media channels.

No details about the schedule or lineup were released but a callout to fans to "Let us know what sets you want to relive by posting the artist, year and #ACLFest on Twitter or Instagram," suggests the programming will likely include rebroadcasts from past years of ACL Fest.