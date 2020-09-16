The future looks bleak for many Texas restaurants, as they operate with restricted capacities and struggle to make up for lost revenue with takeout and delivery options.

Results from a National Restaurant Association survey focusing on Texas indicate that 50% of restaurant owners and operators in the state say it is likely they’ll close in the next six months if they don’t receive more financial assistance from the federal government.

The Restaurant Cares Act is currently being debated in Congress as part of a relief bill. The legislation introduced by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Oregon in June would create a $120 billion fund for independent restaurants to help them recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic.

The survey also revealed that, not surprisingly, 88% of Texas restaurant opertators say their sales in August of this year were down from August of last year, with sales down 33% on average, while 73% of operators say their operational costs are higher. And most operators don’t feel hopeful for the immediate future, with 71% of Texas operators saying they don’t expect their restaurant’s sales to return to pre-coronavirus levels within the next six months.

