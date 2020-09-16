This week, we look at two new releases that are now available for streaming through subscription services.

Available on streaming services

"The Devil All the Time": If you like deeply dark and disturbing noir thrillers, you are in luck with this melancholic adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel of the same name. Pollock also serves as the film's narrator and walks us through the complicated cast of characters as they intertwine. We begin with Willard (Bill Skarsgård), a veteran who returns home to West Virginia from World War II and starts a family. Director Antonio Campos ("Simon Killer") is not afraid to let the story slowly unfold, and the first 45 minutes of the movie are mostly spent with Willard and his wife, Charlotte (Haley Bennett), their life before and after having their son Arvin, and some pretty grisly war flashbacks. The timeline advances to Arvin as a young man, now played by Tom Holland, after the loss of both his parents and having been raised with another orphaned child named Lenora (Eliza Scanlen), whom he is overly protective of. She is incredibly religious and misled by an unscrupulous new preacher (Robert Pattinson, outrageously chewing up every ounce of the screen) who comes to town and seduces her under the cover of righteousness. Believe it or not, this is barely scratching the surface of how most of the characters overlap or cross paths along the way. There is also a serial killing couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), a scorned sheriff (Sebastian Stan), and a rather thankless role filled by the always fantastic Mia Wasikowska whose talents are sadly wasted here. Despite the 138-minute running time, Campos ramps up the tension and conflicts so effortlessly that it flies by. Parents of young fans of some of the cast members and more sensitive adult viewers should be warned that this very R-rated film is brutally violent and sexually explicit. (Netflix, 4K Ultra HD Available)

"Matthias & Maxime": Latent desires and toxic masculinity are on the menu in Canadian provocateur Xavier Dolan's eighth feature film. After a short spell in Hollywood starring in "Boy Erased" and acting in "It Chapter Two," he went back home to write, direct and star as Maxime, a rather immature young man from a broken home. He has been close for his entire life with Matthias (Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas), but on a cabin retreat with a large group of friends, their relationship is tested after being talked into starring in a short student film where the two men are expected to be filmed in a passionate kiss. Nominated for seven Quebec Cinema Awards last December, it was also up for the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. (Mubi)