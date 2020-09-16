To celebrate Mexican Independence day, Tecate is hosting a Texas-themed livestream concert called "Texas Lindo y Querido" that pays tribute to Lydia Mendoza.

According to the Texas State Historical Association, the Houston-born singer, who came to be known as "La Alondra de la Frontera" ("The Lark of the Border"), "La Cancionera de los Pobres" ("The Songstress of the Poor"), and "La Gloria de Texas" ("The Glory of Texas") enjoyed a long career packing venues across the state and touring internationally in Mexico, Colombia and Cuba. She sang at President Jimmy Carter’s inauguration in 1977 and was presented the National Medal of Arts by President Bill Clinton in 1999. Mendoza was 91 years old when she died in San Antonio in 2007.

The livestream will feature performances by Austin’s Latin pop sensation, Gina Chavez, San Antonio punk band Pinata Protest and Tejano singer Bobby Pulido from the Rio Grande Valley.

The livestream kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Tecate’s YouTube channel.