A University of Texas alum and presence on the Austin stand-up comedy scene has joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Andrew Dismukes, who’s already on the show’s writing staff, will become a featured player, the show announced Wednesday.

Dismukes is set to be part of the “SNL” cast when its 46th season premieres Oct. 3. He’s been a writer for the show since Season 43, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

A Port Neches native, Dismukes is an alum of UT’s Department of Radio-Television-Film, according to the Moody College of Communication. He got his start in stand-up comedy at East Austin coffee shop Cenote and was runner-up for the Funniest Person in Austin contest in 2016.

The venue that hosted that contest, Cap City Comedy Club, recently announced it had closed permanently. Dismukes posted a tribute to the venue on social media, and he did the same for downtown Austin bar MugShots, which also is closing for good.

View this post on Instagram

Cap City was a home for some of the most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call friends. I know so many people (myself included) who owe a lot to that place and it will be missed immensely. RIP to a comedy institution.

A post shared by Andrew Dismukes (@andrewdismukes) on Sep 9, 2020 at 9:27am PDT

RIP Mugshots pic.twitter.com/1J6R6rCVs5

— Andrew Dismukes (@andrew_vinny) September 14, 2020

In addition to Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson also join “SNL” as featured players.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Texas Book Festival 2020 full lineup: Matthew McConaughey, David Chang, Julia Alvarez, more

Yes, there will be a (virtual) ACL Fest in 2020, organizers confirm

Fast-growing Torchy’s Tacos now selling menu favorite at select grocery stores