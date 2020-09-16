A University of Texas alum and presence on the Austin stand-up comedy scene has joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live.” Andrew Dismukes, who’s already on the show’s writing staff, will become a featured player, the show announced Wednesday.
Dismukes is set to be part of the “SNL” cast when its 46th season premieres Oct. 3. He’s been a writer for the show since Season 43, according to Yahoo Entertainment.
A Port Neches native, Dismukes is an alum of UT’s Department of Radio-Television-Film, according to the Moody College of Communication. He got his start in stand-up comedy at East Austin coffee shop Cenote and was runner-up for the Funniest Person in Austin contest in 2016.
The venue that hosted that contest, Cap City Comedy Club, recently announced it had closed permanently. Dismukes posted a tribute to the venue on social media, and he did the same for downtown Austin bar MugShots, which also is closing for good.View this post on Instagram
Cap City was a home for some of the most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call friends. I know so many people (myself included) who owe a lot to that place and it will be missed immensely. RIP to a comedy institution.
RIP Mugshots pic.twitter.com/1J6R6rCVs5— Andrew Dismukes (@andrew_vinny) September 14, 2020
In addition to Dismukes, Lauren Holt and Punkie Johnson also join “SNL” as featured players.
