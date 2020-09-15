Details regarding dates and lineups are still to come, but the Austin City Limits Music Festival will be presenting a virtual concert event this fall, according to a representative from Austin-based C3 presents.

Emmett Beliveau of C3, which has presented ACL Fest since its launch in 2002, said during a Tuesday morning HAAM Day livestream event benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians that "we are working on a very special virtual festival weekend for all of you."

Beliveau instructed viewers to go to the fest’s website "for the very latest." As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, no further details about a livestream event had been posted there yet. A publicity representative contacted Tuesday morning replied simply, "Details coming soon!"

A virtual ACL Fest seemed likely ever since C3 produced a virtual version of Lollapalooza, the major Chicago event it presents annually. That event, which took place July 30 through Aug. 2, included streaming contributions from acts including Paul McCartney, Chance the Rapper, Alabama Shakes, LCD Soundsystem and Austin’s Gary Clark Jr.