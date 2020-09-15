Veggie Heaven is closing its doors once again. Owner Stacy Chen announced on Facebook that the coronavirus pandemic had led her to permanently close th restaurant at 1611 W. Fifth St.

It’s the second time the business has permanently closed. Stacy Chen’s mother, Mei Chen, closed the original Veggie Heaven on The Drag in 2014 after 16 years of operation, but Stacy Chen rebooted the vegan-friendly Chinese restaurant on West Fifth Street in 2017.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has made the experience of running this restaurant unforgettable," Stacy Chen wrote on Facebook. "While the prospect of closing is a sad one, we thank everyone who has become part of the Veggie Heaven Family. Thank you Austin for so many great years."

This is the second closure for Chen in the past two years. She shuttered her ramen concept, Yoshi Ramen, in the spring of 2019.