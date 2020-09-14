Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers has been helping Austin-area musicians over 55 with residential expenses for the past decade. On Saturday, some of Austin’s finest musicians from the blues community and beyond will join forces for a 9 p.m. livestream at facebook.com/CantStopTheBlues, with proceeds going to HOME. Taking part are Carolyn Wonderland, Marcia Ball, Ruthie Foster, Jai Malano-Ayers, Rosie Flores, Omar Dykes, Eve Monsees, Shelley King and Sarah Brown.

It’s part of a busy September stretch for Wonderland, who on Tuesday will take part in the HAAM Day virtual fundraiser to support the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

Next week, she’ll be the featured guest for current Austin360 Residency of the Month host Jeff Plankenhorn’s "20 Question Tuesdays" livestream program at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22. The show airs on Plankenhorn’s social media pages as well as on Austin cable channel 16.

And on Wednesday, Wonderland will team with bandmates Kevin Lance and Bobby Perkins for a performance from South Austin venue One-2-One Bar, which went up for sale last month amid steep losses of income during the coronavirus pandemic. The venue has continued holding occasional ticketed livestream performances from its stage, with high-quality audio and video presentation.

Other One-2-One streaming events this weekend feature singer-songwriter Giulia Millanta celebrating the release of a new single with guest Wendy Colonna at 7 p.m. Friday, and local Tom Petty tribute band the Damn Torpedoes at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased via one2onebar.com.