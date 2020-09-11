The Austin food and drink world is in a state of flux. The coronavirus pandemic persists. State health guidelines keep some businesses closed, and others are operating at limited capacity with retooled operating models.

Here's your chance to support some of your faves. We're looking for Austin's favorite watering holes — bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, coffee shops and restaurant bars. Some might still be closed amid the pandemic; that’s OK, we still want to know.

This year’s Austin360 Dining Guide will be revealed in early October. Before that, we’ll reveal our readers' favorite places to get a drink and let you know how those spots are faring in this strange time.

Fill out our survey and support your "place." Voting ends Sept. 18.

Loading…

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

2019 Austin360 Dining Guide

The Austin360 social distance scavenger hunt

This is not a normal Austin fall arts season guide (and there’s more to come)