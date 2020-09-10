If you can’t wait for Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, "Greenlights," you’ll be excited about this virtual event from BookPeople. The actor will appear in conversation with director Richard Linklater for a Zoom talk about the book on Oct. 19.

"Greenlights" is McConaughey’s collection of anecdotes, poetry, lessons and "damn good yarns from his life." The famous Austinite’s take on the memoir genre will be a "guide to achieving a state he calls ‘catching greenlights.’" The book is officially out via Random House’s Crown imprint on Oct. 20.

Tickets to the Bookpeople event start at $35 and include a signed copy of the book. Digital "doors" open at 6:45 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m. Go to bookpeople.com for more information.

