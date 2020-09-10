We knew in July that Fantastic Fest had called off its physical event for 2020, and that they planned some type of pandemic-era remix for the fans. Now, the Alamo Drafthouse-tied film festival — which specializes in all manner of genre flicks, from horror to sci-fi to crime — has revealed its plans.

The fest announced Thursday that it will hold a "Celebration of Fantastic Fest 2020" event from Sept. 24-Oct. 1, featuring a slate of virtual programming with a couple in-theater screenings thrown into the mix, too. Organizers plan "live online versions of classics like Fantastic Feud and 100 Best Kills, badass repertory rediscoveries, and world premieres of the finest genre cinema 2020 has to offer," according to a news release.

"Quite fittingly and presciently, a theme of isolation and its transformational effects plays heavily throughout the lineup," according to the announcement. The celebration will bring five world premieres, two world premiere restorations and 36 short films (grouped into four shorts programs).

New online programming will be available for free in the U.S. through the Alamo On Demand platform, and repertory films will be available to watch as "special rates." Two films will screen only in an Alamo Drafthouse cinema: Brandon Cronenberg’s "Possessor" on Sept. 23 and Jim Cummings’ "The Wolf on Snow Hollow" on Oct. 8.

The film lineup looks as wild as ever. Some highlights include 1971 lesbian vampire tale "Daughters of Darkness"; horror comedy "Cyst," which is described as "gooey"; French werewolf spin "Teddy"; and an HD restoration of "Triple Fisher: The Lethal Lolitas of Long Island," a "meta-melodramatic mashup" of three TV movies about Amy Fisher that star Drew Barrymore, Alyssa Milano and Noelle Parker.

Also on the slate: a Master Pancake screening of "Invasion of the Bee Girls," the Fantastic Fest Triviadome, a secret screening and virtual escape rooms.

Fantastic Fest plans to return to its traditional format Sept. 24-30, 2021. For more information, go to fantasticfest.com.