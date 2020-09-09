U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, will speak at a news conference Thursday morning at the Broken Spoke to discuss potential pandemic assistance for live music venues through the federal Save Our Stages Act.

Williams, whose district runs from San Marcos to the Fort Worth suburb of Burleson and includes parts of Austin, introduced the act along with U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont, this summer. The legislation also received bipartisan sponsorship in the Senate from Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.

Save Our Stages aims "to create a grant program through the Small Business Administration specifically for independent live music venues facing devastation during COVID-19," according to a statement announcing the Thursday event. "He will be joined by venue owners and artists from the Austin area to discuss how the passage of this act is the difference between extinction and survival for the industry."

Among those expected to attend the press conference are Broken Spoke owner James White and Austin musician Monte Warden.

» RELATED: Venues feel let down by Austin leaders