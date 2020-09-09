Longtime KUT/KUTX radio personality John Aielli recently suffered a stroke, the station revealed this week in an update about changes to its daily on-air schedule.

Aielli, whose popular "Eklektikos" morning show celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016, has not been on the the air since the stroke, which happened "a few months ago," according to the update on the KUTX website.

"He is collaborating with his ’Eklektikos’ producer, Jack Anderson, on new and interesting ways to bring his unique voice and perspective to KUTX," the station noted. "John is a treasured and valuable part of the KUTX team so you can expect to hear from him – in a different way – when he’s ready."

The update also included a link through which listeners can send Aielli a message with a virtual card.

Beginning next week, KUTX DJ Taylor Wallace will be featured in the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. slot on weekdays. Fellow DJ Laurie Gallardo began a 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. slot this week. Both Aielli and Gallardo had been absent on weekdays in recent months as the station "condensed our hosted hours to minimize staff (and germs) in the control room," according to the update.

Former American-Statesman staffer Joe Gross talked at length with Aielli in 2012.

"Most fans of Aielli’s show … know he loves singing," Gross wrote. "They know he gets close to the mic; that he has a free-ranging mind that can seemingly latch onto any topic and talk about it for 15, 30, 60, 90 seconds at a time; that he loves discussing his rain gauge; that he fears dead air less than anyone else you’re going to hear this side of a freshman on KVRX; that you never completely know what he is going to play or say at any given time."

