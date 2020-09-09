In news likely to perk up bored pandemic wretches looking for any semblance of excitement but that would also make Hank Hill blanch, there’s a new seasonal Lone Star beer coming. And apparently, it’s peach season.

Lone Star Brewing on Wednesday announced Das Bier Y’all, "a classic German-style kölsch with a peachy twist, brewed to honor the German heritage of the Lone Star State and its enduring cultural influence that remains prevalent in Texas today," according to a news release. The seasonal brew is now available in stores throughout Texas, including in Austin.

According to Lone Star, Das Bier Y’all is brewed in the Hill Country near Austin and "infused with natural peach flavoring." It’s got an ABV of 4.8%. Austin-based designers Keith Davis Young and Lauren Dicken came up with the can’s look.

The brewing company also is running a "Beer Garden in a Box" giveaway. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for more information.

This is Lone Star’s second foray into seasonal beers recently. They released the Rio Jade Mexican-style lager earlier this year.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Austin’s Cap City Comedy Club closes permanently

John Mueller has a new barbecue operation opening in Central Texas

High scores and good pours: What to expect at Austin’s Bishop Cidercade