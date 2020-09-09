The team behind two of Austin’s best restaurants has decided to expand on-site dining offerings. DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya reopened its dining room for limited seating today and Ramen Tatsu-Ya on East Sixth Street is now welcoming guests to its patio seating on the adjacent Domo Alley-Gato patio.

DipDipDip is offering guests two choices of omakase dinners ($95 and $125), with optional sake pairings for an added charge. The shabu shabu restaurant will also continue its sandwich pop up at its adjacent DipDipDip Ice Cream window. Ramen Tatsu-Ya at 1600 E. Sixth St. will continue with carryout, and the other two Ramen Tatsu-Ya locations remain takeout only.

Sister restaurant Kemuri Tatsu-Ya recently ended its takeout service as the restaurant prepares to reopen its patio for dine-in customers.

Reservations for both DipDipDip and Ramen Tatsu-Ya are mandatory and can be made online or via the phone.

The restaurants’ safety protocols and requirements, which include temperature checks for guests, can be found online.