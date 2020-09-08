Austin’s biggest home for live comedy has turned off the mic for good after more than three decades. Cap City Comedy Club in North Austin will not reopen after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement from the owners.

"We laughed until we cried," reads the statement, which was emailed to the American-Statesman and signed by Rich Miller, Margie Coyle, Colleen McGarr and Duncan Strauss. "We are devastated to announce that we have to close the club. After 35 years in this location, and 17 for us as owners, the struggle of being closed since March has proved insurmountable. It is a perfect storm of pandemic, lease and wanting to be responsible to our staff, comedians and audiences."

Cap City Comedy Club (8120 Research Blvd., No. 100) hosted both big-name touring national comedians like John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt and Maria Bamford and local comics like Matt Bearden, Maggie Maye and Chris Cubas. It hosted the annual Funniest Person in Austin contest, whose winners included the late Lashonda Lester. It also served as a venue for the annual Moontower Comedy Festival.

According to the club’s website, it was launched as the Laff Stop in March 1986 before the name was changed to Capitol City Comedy Club in 1996.

According to the statement, those who already had purchased tickets for future shows at the club will be refunded.

"Cap City might be back but a little different," the statement reads. The owners ended by thanking "everyone that has made this such a proud and magical experience."