Snoop Dogg, Nelly and Randy Rogers are all scheduled to play the Hometown Heroes drive-in concert at a to-be-determined North Austin location on Sept. 25-26. The event, is part of "a multi-market socially distanced live music festival." In addition to the Austin show, concerts will take place simultaneously in Dallas and Lubbock, with some sets from other cities streamed into Austin.

According to the event’s website, the concert "is being widely viewed as one of the largest scaled music events since prior to COVID-19 that has taken place around the country."

Oh yeah, and you’ll need to sign a waiver to attend.

The waiver first requires attendees to declare that they haven’t been exposed to the coronavirus through travel or close contact with an infected individual.

It goes on to state:

"Notwithstanding any protocols put in place for the event, Rock n’ Concepts and Hometown Heroes cannot guarantee that you, and/or any of your family members or other individuals with which you are in contact will not become infected with COVID-19. Further, attending this event could increase your risk and/or your family members’ risk of contracting COVID-19."

The waiver releases the production company from liability if you are exposed to or contract the virus at the event, noting that "such exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, and/or death."

Tickets to the event will be sold by car (in four packs), although if you opt for the high-dollar Platinum, Diamond or Select Gold tickets, instead of a parking place, you will get your own 8’x8’ "yard."

As far as the drive-in spaces, regular gold offers a "sub-par" stage view and silver tickets will have "little to no clear visibility to the stage."

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday.