If you’re missing the regular Sunday evening gigs from Ms. Lavelle White, you’re in for a treat. On Sunday, the 92-year-old Austin legend will host a livestream performance with her five-piece band, the L Men and special guest artist Soul Man Sam.

The performance will stream live from Mosaic Sound Collective, the East Austin music hub that has been hosting quality livestream and recorded performances including a recent Black Pumas performance of the song "Fire" that was broadcast on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

The performance is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. and will be available on Miss Lavelle White’s Facebook page as well as Can’t Stop the Blues, Johnny Moeller and Lernerbooking’s pages.