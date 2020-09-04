Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Bill Callahan, "Gold Record" (Drag City). "Hello, I’m Johnny Cash," the Austin lo-fi great deadpans at the start of the opening track "Pigeons," assuring that while his music often sounds and feels immersive, he doesn’t take himself too seriously. "Gold Record" arrives quickly after 2019’s double-album triumph "Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest," which was his first studio release in five years. These 10 tracks hold together naturally through Callahan’s free-and-easy approach to writing and arranging, with his hypnotically conversational voice a clear anchor. Though much of "Gold Record" feels of a piece with his last album’s acoustic pastoral vibe, there’s a couple of left turns as well. The bluesy "Protest Song," isn’t so much a protest song itself as it is about protest songs. Later, "Ry Cooder" is a sly salute to the great American multicultural musician. Ultimately, "Gold Record" is so cohesive that while any of these songs might emerge as favorites across several listens, mainly it comes across as roughly 40 minutes of music meant to be considered as one continuous piece of work. Here’s the track "Let’s Move to the Country":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Shawnee Kilgore, "Beginning at the Wilderness." Recorded in Maine at the renowned Great North Sound Society studio, Kilgore’s latest was produced by Zachariah Hickman. Renowned for his work as bassist with Josh Ritter and Ray LaMontagne, Hickman significantly shapes the sound of these 13 songs, playing upright and electric bass, acoustic guitar, omnichord, dobro, bass clarinet and pump organ. He also adds harmony vocals, as do Northeast folk-music fixtures Mark Erelli and Kris Delmhorst. Keyboardist Sam Kassirer, percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Shane Leonard and guitarist Andrew Stern round out the instrumental support for this immediately captivating folk-rock-pop album. Kilgore wrote everything herself except the opening track, "This Is It (Don’t Get Scared Now)," co-written by Ben Jones of Austin duo Beat Root Revival. Album-release listening party 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at facebook.com/shawneekilgoremusic. Here’s the video for the track "Ode to England":

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Joe Barksdale, "Sincerely" EP. A standout offensive lineman for the LSU Tigers who subsequently played in the NFL for much of the past decade, Barksdale has since shifted his focus to music. This five-song set follows two full-length releases and smoothly combines guitarist Barksdale’s passions for blues, funk, soul, pop and R&B. His voice is confident and versatile, giving life to songs that draw from deep roots even as they push out in fresh directions. A prime example is his cover of the Beatles classic "Blackbird," which Barksdale makes his own with a creative and engaging arrangement. Here’s the video for "Moonbeam," which features backing vocals from singer Natalya:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

COMING SOON

SEPT. 18: 4Track All-Stars, "5123"

SEPT. 22: Merles, "Middle of the Night" EP

SEPT. 25: Band of Heathens, "Stranger"

OCTOBER: Jackie Venson, "Vintage Machine"

OCT. 2: Johnny Nicholas, "Mistaken Identity" (Valcour)

OCT. 16: Giulia Millanta, "Tomorrow Is a Bird"

OCT. 16: Wilson Marks, "True Beauty Is in the Random"

NOV. 6: Alan Moe Monsarrat, "Agriculture"