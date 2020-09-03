Siete Family Foods, a company specializing in grain-free Mexican-American food, had teamed up with four top Austin restaurants and four groups of standout Latinx Austin musicians for a special at-home concert experience celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on September 12.

The night in will combine a virtual concert with food pairings. Recent Austin360 Artists of the Month, Tiarra Girls will perform alongside Gina Chavez, Carrie Rodriguez and Adrian Quesada & Beto Martinez in a show broadcast on the Siete Foods YouTube channel.

Austin restaurants Comedor, La Condesa, LORO, and Nixta Taqueria will offer special gluten-free take-out dishes that concert viewers can order in advance and pick up on the day of the event. The food offerings include Nixta's Veal Tostada, La Condesa's Beef Picadillo Burrito and LORO's Texas-Style Queso Kit with prices ranging from $6.50 to $12 per menu item.

After the event a donation to the Hispanic Impact Fund will be made on behalf of the restaurants and artists.

