Quesadilla? Oh, sure. Flautas? Yeah. Nachos? Most def. But tortas? Not ’til now.

Sometimes you want Taco Cabana, and sometimes you want a torta, and now you can satisfy both of those things at once, for the first time since 1978.

Tex-Mex-inspired fast food chain Taco Cabana this week announced it’s put a mango habanero pulled pork torta on its menu. It’s the company’s first foray into the Mexican sandwich and also includes refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and chipotle crema between the roll.

Snag the torta for $5.29 or $7.29 as part of a plate.

And, if you’d rather eat local — great idea, champ — check out our dining guide for tasty Mexican options around Austin.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

Top 10 barbecue joint Micklethwait Craft Meats reopens

Austin breweries team up for slushie-inspired hard seltzers

Siete Sound Bites pairs food and music for a virtual concert experience