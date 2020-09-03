Nostalgia in a can. Zilker Brewing Company and St. Elmo Brewing Company are collaborating for a pair of hard seltzers inspired by classic slushie flavors.

Zilker says its recent tiger’s blood hard seltzer, inspired by the crowd-pleasing sno-cone syrup, was such a hit that they decided to explore more possibilities in the frozen treat realm.

Teaming up with St. Elmo, the result is Slush Buddies, which comes in two flavors: "blue raz" and fruit punch. The seltzer launches Sept. 4, with cans designed by local designer Sam O'Brien. According to a representative for Zilker, both breweries also will offer frozen versions of the boozy slushie for launch weekend and "throwback swag," in addition to the cans.

You can preorder the seltzers starting at 10:01 p.m. on Thursday through St. Elmo’s and Zilker’s online systems.

The beer gardens at both breweries are currently open, and both sell beer to go. Zilker Brewing Company, 1701 E. Sixth St., is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with Spicy Boys Chicken serving food on-premises. St. Elmo Brewing Company, 440 E. St. Elmo Road, is open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, with a Spicy Boys Chicken pop-up.

