To add to your viewing schedule: Austin Asian American Film Festival is kicking off a new virtual series Friday, focused on queer Taiwanese cinema.

The six-film program, titled "Prismatic Taiwan," is available to watch Sept. 4-13 at aaafilmfest.org. The series was inspired by the May 2019 legalization of same-sex marriage in Taiwan.

"The resulting lineup of films (many of which were never released or remain elusive in the United States) spans 1970 to 2016, and includes such key filmmaking figures in Taiwanese cinema as Tsai Ming-liang, Mickey Chen, and Zero Chou," according to a news release.

On the lineup:

• "The End of the Track" (1970)

• "Outcasts" (1986)

• "The River" (1997)

• "Not Simply a Wedding Banquet" (1997)

• "Spider Lilies" (2007)

• "Small Talk" (2016).

Organizers also plan a virtual roundtable called "Creating Transnational Queer Asian Spaces" with leaders of LGBTQ groups.

The 12 annual Austin Asian American Film Festival, originally scheduled for June, is now tentatively planned for November, according to the festival website.

Passes to watch all of the films cost $14.99, and individual film tickets are $3.99. For more information, go to aaafilmfest.org.

MORE FROM AUSTIN360

I Luv Video, one of Austin’s last video rental stores, closes permanently

In Live Music Capital of the World, venues feel let down by Austin leaders

With new group, Austin’s Asian American creatives ask for ‘a seat at the table’